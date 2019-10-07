Global Natural Language Processing Market Development,Technology Trend,Application,Business Outlook and Forecast
The assessment and forecast of the Natural Language Processing Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural language processing, generally abbreviated as NPL, is the ability of a computer program to recognize and interpret human language as it is spoken. Natural language processing is a component of artificial intelligence (AI).
The implementation of NLP-based applications is challenging because computers conventionally require humans to communicate to them in a programming language that is unambiguous, precise, and highly structured, or through a limited number of clearly vocalized voice commands. Human speech, however, is not always precise. It is highly ambiguous, and the linguistic structure can rely on many complex variables, including slang, social context, and regional dialects.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3466099-global-natural-language-processing-market-study-2015-2025
The fundamental objective of NLP application is to reduce the use of specialized languages such as Python, Ruby, Java, C, C++, etc., and introduce human language in all computerized systems. The biggest advantage of NLP is its basic and advanced level of interaction with humans. In the future, humans would be able to feed codes to system orally rather than writing them on the computer system.
Global Natural Language Processing Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Rule-Based
Statistical
Hybrid
By Demand
Web Search
Language Translation
Customer Service
Top key Players
Apple Incorporation
Dolbey Systems
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Verint Systems
3M
IBM Incorporation
NetBase Solutions
SAS Institute Inc
HP
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse for Detailed research report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3466099-global-natural-language-processing-market-study-2015-2025
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.