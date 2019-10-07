Global Outdoor Luxury Furniture Market Top Key Vendors,Application,Development,Trend,Forecast and Growth Rate Report

The assessment and forecast of the Outdoor Luxury Furniture Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor furniture is very much in fashion now, with an increasing number of homeowners and hotel owners focusing on creating a garden or aesthetically designing their balcony as a place for relaxation, recreation, and entertainment after a long day. Factors such as higher disposable income, increase in consumer spending on leisure products, and rise in travel and tourism are boosting the outdoor luxury furniture market further.

With a significant growth in the real estate sector and the growing preference of consumers to purchase luxury and branded items as status symbols, the global outdoor luxury furniture market is estimated to witness a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2025 and reach USD 26 billion by the end of 2025.

This report analyses the current status of the global outdoor luxury furniture market, outlines the key players and the bases for segmentation, and studies the future trends till 2025, using 2018 as the base year.

Global Outdoor Luxury Furniture Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chaises

Outdoor Dining Sets

Modular Seating & Umbrellas

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Home

Hotel

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the global outdoor luxury furniture market. According to market experts, North America occupied the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest rate of growth during the forecast period, whereas the Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing due to the tourism boom in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

