Construction Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This software facilitates the enhancement of operational efficiency and reduction of costs. This, in turn, is likely to lead the expansion of the construction software market in the forthcoming years. It enables effective management of the labor force while reducing the documentations. It is prognosticated to impact the market’s revenue creation favorably in the foreseeable future. The market is also expected to attract investments over the next few years which is prognosticated to emerge as the leading factor of market growth.



The global construction software market is gaining much popularity in recent times. The growing demand for advanced technologies by the leaders in the construction industry is expected to drive the expansion of the market over the next couple of years. This assessment of the global construction software market presents an in-depth study of the key development, current market status, etc. and also highlight the growth rate, opportunities, and threats. In addition, the report provides an estimated amount of revenues earned by the market players during the review period.

Innovations in technology are expected to keep the growth of the construction software market going over the next couple of years. Thus, key players are poised to invest in research & development across the review period. In addition, the rising adoption of the software by the industry leaders are also anticipated to revolutionize the growth graph of the market in the nearby future.

Competitive Dashboard:

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, and eSUB are some of the eminent players of the global construction software market analyzed in this report. Efforts directed ta the expansion of technical capabilities by key players are projected to intensify the competition in the market place over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising investments in regional expansion are also anticipated to motivate robust competition among the market players in the years to come. Some of the growth approaches likely to be observed in the construction software market by players to stay ahead of the curve are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product development, partnerships, etc. The market is assessed to remain highly attractive over the next few years which is set to attract new entrants. This, in turn, is prognosticated to catalyze the competition in the market place during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global construction software market has been segmented into installed-pc software, installed-mobile software, and cloud-based software.

On the basis of application, the construction software market has been segmented into building owners, independent construction managers, and sub-contractors.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical assessment of the global construction software market identifies six major regional segments - United States, Japan, China, India, European Union, and Southeast Asia. The United States is investing in the revamp of its construction sector. This, in turn, is likely to support the growth of the construction software market in the region over the next few years.

