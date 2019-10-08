Global Luxury Villa Rental Company Announces the Top Trending Locations for 2020

Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Villa Four Seasons Punta Mita Mexico Costa Rica Villa Rentals Villa F Venice Italy Bedroom Luxury Villas Santorini

Luxury Travel Trends for 2020

Exceptional Villas is seeing a significant increase in multi-generational bookings. Families love the additional space and freedom that comes with a villa” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the colder days slowly approach us, and we come closer to Thanksgiving, and the festive season, many people start dreaming about where to spend their next vacation. Thoughts move to beautifully warm and exotic climates such as Barbados, Costa Rica, Hawaii and Mexico. Exceptional Villas are The World’s leading luxury villa rental company when it comes to top-level service and is also considered to be the most trusted villa rental company in the world. They have just announced their top and most sought after destinations for the 2020 winter season.

The company has seen significant growth of 25% for the first three quarters of 2019. The company is further predicting that the following destinations will be the most popular in 2020 based on advanced bookings and levels of enquiries.

Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO, said that “Exceptional Villas is seeing a significant increase in multi-generational bookings. Families love the additional space and freedom that comes with a villa” The company are also seeing a trend where high-end clients looking for luxury accommodations spend significantly more time choosing both the perfect destination and the perfect villa than other clients.

1. Barbados

Barbados has always been popular but 2020 looks to be a great year for this beautiful Caribbean island. It is one of the best islands in the Caribbean for adults, special occasions, families and romantic couples. It has beautiful beaches, amazing restaurants, very high-end villas, 5-star hotels, history, culture and great facilities to keep even the youngest clients happy. Barbados is also one of the easiest islands to travel to with direct flights from all over the United States, Canada and Europe. Click Here

2. Costa Rica

Demand for Costa Rica is extremely high this year. Costa Rica is not only considered to be one of the safest countries in Central and South America, but it is also one of the most ecologically unspoilt and biodiverse countries in the world. Costa Rica has 25 national parks which cover over 10% of the country’s landmass. The most famous of these is Manuel Antonio National Park which has a rating as one of the best national parks in the world. On top of all of that, Costa Rica has incredible value for the luxury traveller.

3. Mexico

Mexico is another popular destination for 2020. Exceptional Villas have experienced a significant increase in enquiries for 2020. The most sought-after areas are Tulum and Riviera Maya. These are closely followed by Punta Mita Resort which is home to the Four Seasons and St Regis Hotels and also Cabo in the North West. Many of the villas located within the gated community at Punta Mita have access to the various beach clubs and the Four Seasons Hotel. The company observed that more clients travelling to Mexico are looking for the privacy of their own home, but they want access to a resort, hotel or community and Punta Mita is perfect for this type of discerning traveller.

4. Italy

Italy is widely perceived to be one of the top destinations in the world for U.S. travellers with good reason. Italy has some of the nicest scenery, breath-taking views, romantic locations, stunning villas, incredible cities, fascinating culture and architecture and of course some of the best food in the world. Exceptional Villas predicts an increase in demand in 2020 for villas, especially for the Amalfi Coast, Sicily, Capri, Tuscany, Venice and some of the stunning villages such as Positano and Sorrento.

5. Greece

Greece has become more and more popular with clients visiting from the US, Canada and Europe. The Greek islands offer some of the most breath-taking scenery imaginable that coupled with wonderful food, stunning architecture and endless sunshine makes it an ideal Summer destination. The most popular islands to visit in Greece for 2020 are Santorini and Mykonos. Two beautiful idyllic islands with each offering a different type of vacation. Mykonos is known as the party island with its large selection of beach clubs, beach parties and restaurants galore.

6. Hawaii

Lastly, the company predicts that Hawaii will be on top of everyone’s bucket list for 2020 and 2020 travel. Hawaii is one of the most sought-after destinations for honeymooners and couples. Hawaii is a popular holiday destination and for very good reason. Each of the islands is unique but what they all have in common is that they are all stunningly beautiful. Endless beaches caressed by turquoise seas, verdant rainforests, soaring volcanoes, cascading waterfalls, incredible views and excellent surfing. All of this coupled with the warmth and friendly people make the destination a winner for 2020.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company also has designated brands specializing in Barbados: https://www.villasbarbados.com/ and Ireland: https://www.dreamireland.com/

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.