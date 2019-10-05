Global Cloud Gaming Market Wroth by USD 4126.57 Millions by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 18.51%.

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Cloud Gaming Market.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview



The Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow from USD 1256.90 Millions in 2018 to USD 4126.57 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.51%.

"Increasing mobile gaming audience is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Global Cloud Gaming Market "

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are Huge adoption of smartphones and tablets, Digitalization in gaming technology, Reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility, and Increasing mobile gaming audience. However, some factors such as Device compatibility and Streaming mechanism consumes large amounts of bandwidth and demands stable internet connectivity may hinder the market growth.The Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as Adoption and use of 5G technology. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to Continuous demand-shift of gamers for new and better gaming experience. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Cloud Gaming Market.



On the basis of Device, the Global Cloud Gaming Market is studied across

•Gaming Consoles

•PC

•Smartphones

•Tablets



On the basis of Type, the Global Cloud Gaming Market is studied across

•File Streaming

•Video Streaming



On the basis of Deployment, the Global Cloud Gaming Market is studied across

•On-Cloud

•-Premise



"LiquidSky Software Inc. the potential growing player for the Global Cloud Gaming Market"

The key players profiled in the Global Cloud Gaming Market are LiquidSky Software Inc., Shawdow.tech, Simplay Gaming Ltd, Blade, Ubitus Inc., Gaikai, Parsec Cloud Inc., Numecent Holdings Ltd, Sony Corporation, Utomik BV, Nvidia Corporation, PLAYKEY, RemoteMyApp SP ZOO, Valve Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.



Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Cloud Gaming Market

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Cloud Gaming Market

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Cloud Gaming Market

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Cloud Gaming Market

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Cloud Gaming Market



The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size of Cloud Gaming market in the Global?

What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Cloud Gaming Market over the forecast period?

What is the competitive position in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

What are the opportunities in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

What are the modes of entering the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

Reports covering specific subsets of Gaming Market



1. Global Live Game Streaming Market



Global gaming industry is experiencing a steady growth and is mainly driven by cloud gaming and mobile gaming. With smartphones getting more processing power and 5G network gaining popularity, games are expected to be more interactive and streaming based. Countries which generated a major part of the revenue in gaming industry include China, Japan, US, Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, and UK. Also, Esports is gaining huge attention with the events being telecasted on social media and streaming sites including YouTube and Twitch.

Live Game Streaming market involves streaming video game contents via internet that includes live game play or pre-recorded game plays. Websites that provide live game streaming such as YouTube Gaming and Twitch are called game streaming platforms that provide free view content and paid subscriptions to view premium content. Game streaming platform generates revenue primarily through merchandising, advertisements, and premium account subscriptions.

Live game streaming market will exhibit strong growth during the forecast period mainly due to increasing number of revenue streams and growing popularity of Esports and broadcasting of Esports events. Esports market is expected to cross $1 billion by the end of 2019 with major competitions occurring in games like Dota 2, Fortnite, and League of Legend.

Live game streaming vendors are expanding their revenue generating streams from traditional sources such as advertisement, subscriptions, sales of badges, and contributions to innovative and unexplored territories including betting that can help the vendors to gain more margin in the gaming market.

Based on the geography, the market is split into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the live game streaming market with a major share of the market contributed by the US. A major player in the market, Twitch quotes that “More than 20% of Twitch’s total traffic is generated from US”. APAC is one of the fastest growing market in the live game streaming market with major growth being witnessed in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.



2. Global VR Game Engine Software Market

A virtual reality game engine, or VR game engine, provides game developers with the framework for creating a VR video game experience.

A VR game engine often contains a virtual reality SDK, which allows developers to design, build, and test their games. These tools enable developers to create and edit 3D characters and fully immersive 3D experiences. VR game engines, similar to game engine software, help developers focus on creating an engaging product for the end user instead of wasting efforts on tying all elements of a gaming system together.

In 2018, the global VR Game Engine Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VR Game Engine Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VR Game Engine Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



3.Global Digital Gaming Market

The growing digital gaming demand from the social, casual and core gamers, increase penetration of the portable gaming devices such as smartphones and tablets and preference for paymium and freemium subscription models are supporting the growth of the digital gaming market especially in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Despite, certain factors like piracy, games utilizing lot of space and traditional systems not capable of supporting the AAA games may still impact the growth of the digital gaming market.

The Digital Gaming market is one of the rapidly growing market across the globe. The Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the period of 2015-2020.The growth of gaming market is due to an increasing demand for the freemium subscription model and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the period of 2015-2020. The market is growing due to increasing in the use of smartphones and tablets for gaming. In addition, the growing audience of gaming especially youngsters is fostering the demand for the market.

One of the major trend in the market seen is integration of virtual technologies into the gaming. Nowadays, vendors are coming up the mobile gaming applications integrated with virtual technologies that will help the customer in offering easy controls. Moreover, Apple's new product was launched with the concept of virtual technologies that attracted all gadgets lovers to use it. However, the internet bandwidth and increasing government policies in some countries is impacting the growth of the market.

The Digital Gaming market is analysed in six regions - North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is one of the emerging regions for the digital gaming market growth resulting in huge business investments from most of the players. MEA's digital gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% during the period of 2015 to 2020. The vendors present in US are trying to capture the market for gaming in APAC as there is less competition present and there is an increase in the young population in countries such as Vietnam and India. Some of the players present in the market are Microsoft, Nintendo, Samsung, and Sony.



