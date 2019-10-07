Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Analysis, Statistics, Growth, Forecast 2025

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

A Bike-sharing system is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free

In 2018, the global Bike-Sharing Service market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a "dock" and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018. JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market. This report focuses on the global Bike-Sharing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike-Sharing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

• JUMP Bikes

• Citi Bike

• LimeBike

• Capital Bikeshare

• Divvy Bikes

• Blue Bikes (Hubway)

• Ford GoBike

• Mobike

• Hellobike

• Nextbike

• Call a bike

• Santander Cycles

• Vélib

• Bicing

• SG Bike

• Ola Pedal

• Zoomcar PEDL

• Mobycy

• Yulu Bikes

• Letscycle

• Docomo Bikeshare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Dockless

• Station-based



Market segment by Application, split into

• Age 18-24

• Age 25-34

• Age 35-44

• Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Bike-Sharing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Bike-Sharing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike-Sharing Service are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2018

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Reports covering specific subsets of bike sharing market

1.e-Bike Sharing Market



The global market size of e-Bike Sharing is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global e-Bike Sharing Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global e-Bike Sharing industry.



The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the e-Bike Sharing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of e-Bike Sharing industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of e-Bike Sharing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of e-Bike Sharing as well as some small players. At least 1 companies are included:

* Xiaomi



The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of e-Bike Sharing market

* Type I

* Type II



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* School

* Street

* Other



For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)



2.United States E-bike Market

This research report categorizes the United States E-bike market by top manufacturers, Channel and application. This report also studies the United States E-bike market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In 2018, the United States E-bike market size was increased to 343.64 million US$ from 191.51 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 2064.49 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 29.19% between 2019 and 2025.In terms of volume. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-bike market based on company, product Channel and application.

The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Trek

Pedego

Giant

Merida

Specialized

Accell Group

Raleigh Ebike

Prodecotech

Easymotion(BH)

Yadea

AIMA

Sunra

E-bike market size by Channel:

Entity Channel

Online

E-bike market size by Applications:

Entertainment

Commuting

