DRONEDEK Secures Second Patent In Last Mile Smart Mailbox Solution

New Powerful Patent Claims Awarded Crystalizing DRONEDEK as the Final Mile Leader

The gateway to every home and business in America” — Dan O’Toole

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA , USA, October 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRONEDEK, LLC,, manufacturer of DRONEDEK, smart delivery receptacle has just been granted its second utility patent. DRONEDEK awarded claims make it a stand alone leader in the developing space.Shipping and receiving, heated and cooled cargo area, bio hazard and explosive detection and reporting will combine to bring your mailbox into the 21st century.DRONEDEK is currently evaluating multiple worldwide opportunities as the drone delivery market begins to take shape. The DRONEDEK Patent Portfolio secures its spot as the undisputed leader in what will surely be the gateway to every home and business in America. The only thing more important then the drone is the receptacle. Security, weatherproof, notifications, food, beverage and pharmaceutical deliveries will all begin to take place via the DRONEDEK Platform.For more information on DRONEDEK, go to www.DRONEDEK.com or contact us at 3176947520 attention Dan O’Toole. Dan@DRONEDEK.com



