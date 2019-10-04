Hoyer Statement on the Bipartisan Amicus Brief Filed in the Supreme Court in Support of DACA

“I was proud to join this amicus brief in defense of the DACA program before the Supreme Court. Dreamers deserve to stay in the country they call home and continue to contribute to our economy and their communities. President Trump’s misguided decision to rescind the DACA program has placed 800,000 Dreamers at risk of being separated from their loved ones and deported to unfamiliar countries.

“The Democratic-led House passed the American Dream and Promise Act in June to ensure that Dreamers can stay here in America with a pathway to citizenship. I urge the Senate to take up and pass this legislation without further delay.”