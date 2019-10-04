House Democrats Continue to Work For The People

House Democrats have been hard at work since day one of the Majority, delivering on our For the People agenda. We’ve passed legislation to lower health care and prescription drug costs, raise wages, expand opportunity, tackle corruption in Washington, and protect Americans. Yet, this legislation to address the priorities of the American people continues to stall in the Senate due to GOP obstruction.



