5th Annual Sight, Sound & Story: The Art of Cinematography Symposium Returns to NYC in November

An Evening Featuring In-Depth Conversations with Master Filmmakers Set for November 14th

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop, the east coast leader in education for content creators, announces the return of “Sight, Sound & Story: The Art of Cinematography” on November 14th at the NYIT Auditorium Theater on Broadway.

This year’s line-up features cinematographers Dean Cundey, ASC (“Jurassic Park,” “Halloween,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Back to the Future,” “Apollo 13”), Tom Hurwitz, ASC (“American Dream,” “Harlan County U.S.A.,” “The Queen of Versailles,”), Claudia Raschke (“RBG,” “God is the Bigger Elvis”), and Tom Houghton, ASC (“Elementary,” “American Horror Story: Coven,” “Rescue Me”.) Moderators include David Leitner (Director & Cinematographer), Jim Kamp (Producer) and Tony Wisniewski (ZEISS - Marketing Manager).

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with top gear companies including our Platinum Sponsor ZEISS; Shutterstock, OWC, Padcaster and more at our Networking Party & Tech Lounge, sponsored by ZEISS. There will also be exclusive raffle prizes for attendees.

Limited seating - purchase tickets for the November 14th event here: https://bit.ly/332yoz5. Cost includes a ticket to all panels and networking party with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres & sponsored giveaways.

