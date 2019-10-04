Rare 1998 Nintendo Pokemon "Pikachu Illustrator" promo card, Mint 9, could soar to $100,000 at Weiss Auctions, Oct. 23rd

Rare Nintendo Pokemon “Pikachu Illustrator” promo card graded in Mint 9 condition, given to the winners of the 1998 CoroCoro Comic Illustration contest in Japan. Copy of the book The Babe Ruth Story by Bob Considine, signed by Ruth, with a JSA certificate. One of the finest single-signed Roberto Clemente baseballs ever to hit the market, boasting a clear, crisp and bold signature and a JSA letter of authenticity. Huge oil on Masonite original trading card illustration art from 1992 by Greg Hildebrandt (American, b. 1939), whose twin brother Tim is also a SciFi and fantasy artist. Rare 1939 Minnie Mouse poster (“Rest Rooms – Like Guest Rooms”) directly from the desk of Disney merchandising executive Kay Kamen.

LYNBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare Nintendo Pokemon “Pikachu Illustrator” promo card graded in Mint 9 condition, given to the winners of the 1998 CoroCoro Comic Illustration contest in Japan, is the expected top lot in an auction planned for Wednesday, October 23rd, by Weiss Auctions, online and in the Lynbrook gallery at 74 Merrick Road. The auction will start at 10 am Eastern.The exceedingly rare Pokemon promo card is one of only three known and could conceivably soar to $100,000 or more. Weiss Auctions is no stranger to rarities such as these. On June 26th, the firm sold three complete sets of Magic: The Gathering cards from 1993, the complete Alpha, Beta and Arabian Nights sets, with many BGS-graded examples in each, for a total of $608,215.The October 23rd event is bursting with 500 interesting, fresh-to-the-market lots, in categories that include sports, cards, comics, comic art, animation, Disney memorabilia and more. Expected to attract much attention is one of the true Superman rarities: the complete five-volume set of The Reign of Superman (1933-34), the science fiction fanzine by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.The sale will feature comics in single issues and group lots. Star lots will include a four-color Donald Duck #9 Pirates of Gold (Dell, 1942), the first Donald Duck cover art by Carl Barks; Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, graded CBCS 3.0; Fantastic Four #1, graded CBCS 4.5; and Action Comics #252, the first appearance of Supergirl, graded CBCS 4.5.Other comic books expected to attract keen bidder interest will include X-Men #1, graded CBCS 4.0; Journey Into Mystery #83, featuring the first appearance and origin of Thor, graded CBCS 1.8; and Giant Size X-Men #1, with the first appearance of The New X-Men, graded CBCS 7.5.Sports memorabilia will be led by one of the finest single-signed Roberto Clemente baseballs ever to hit the market, boasting a clear, crisp and bold signature and a JSA letter of authenticity. Also offered will be a copy of the book The Babe Ruth Story, signed by Ruth , with a JSA certificate; and complete or near-complete sets of Topps baseball cards (1954, 1957, 1958).Disney collectibles will include a rare 1939 Minnie Mouse poster (“Rest Rooms – Like Guest Rooms”) from the desk of Disney merchandising executive Kay Kamen; a scarce production cel from The Band Concert (1935); Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket production cels with Courvoisier backgrounds, 1940; a Snow White with doves production cel with Courvoisier background; and a 1946 Pecos Bill “Make Mine Music” production cel with hand-prepared matching background.A nice selection of original comic art will be highlighted by another installment from the Joe Kubert estate. The category will feature original Sunday color pages for Topper (“Smithy”) and Buster Brown (“Brown’s Dinner Arrived”), both from 1916 by illustrator Richard C. Outcault.Also up for bid will be a small group from a larger collection of SciFi and fantasy paperback and book art, to include a huge oil on Masonite original trading card illustration art from 1992 by Greg Hildebrandt (American, b. 1939), whose twin brother Tim is also a SciFi and fantasy artist. Also sold will be a screenprint with acrylic embellishment of Mickey Mantle by Steve Kaufman.Weiss Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, estate or a collection, you may call them at (516) 594-0731; or, you can send an e-mail to Philip Weiss at Phil@WeissAuctions.com. For more information about Weiss Auctions and the big auction slated for Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, visit www.WeissAuctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # #



