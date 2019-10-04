Mina Mar Group Launches Offering Affordable PR for OTC Companies

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group, and it’s IR/PR department MMMG officially announced today the launch of the brand new short flight IR / PR promotion packages. MMG as a firm recently started cooperation with large news portals which will assist in the distribution of articles on public companies and put them in front of about 200 million readers wide audience.

The CEO of the Company, Mr. Zecevic stated: “Basically we are offering PR services on consolidator terms. It’s similar to what big airline companies do. When there is unsold space in the airplane the are carriers offer tickets with special discounted prices. One a publication date is passed (flight) it's over. We have forged a deal and opportunity to distribute 2400 guaranteed featured placements per client, and get them in front of almost 200 million people around the globe for a fraction of a real cost compared to traditional IR.” Mina Mar Group M&A division offers full-scale MA services from mergers corporate governance compliance and all matters affecting small-cap issuers.

You can always email us at corporate@minamargroup.com in order to get more information about this program or visit www.minamarmarketing.com

ABOUT Mina Mar Group:

Since 2006 we have been assisting publicly traded companies to create a win-win relationship with their shareholders and followers. We specialize or focus on small-cap both reporting and non-reporting companies. In addition to RTO we do corporate turn around and offer a full range of boutique private placement financing. Our unique methodology enables us to provide end-to-end IPO services with minimal upfront fees. If you would like to go public you will be guided by our team of experienced professionals every step of the way.

Disclaimer:

