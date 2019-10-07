THE HOUSTONIAN HOTEL RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2019 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD “#7 in the TOP 20 HOTELS in TEXAS”

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa defines Texas elegance and beauty.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Houstonian Hotel is recognized as #7 in the Top 20 Hotels in Texas.

“The Houstonian is a place of endearing memories for those we have had the honor of serving over our 40-year history.” — John Durie, President and CEO of Houstonian Campus, LLC.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON) Oct. 7, 2019 – Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa recognized as #7 in the Top 20 Hotels in Texas.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The full list of winners can be found here.

Located on 27-acres in the heart of the Galleria area, the independent property is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, and its historic involvement in Houston’s events and celebrations. “The Houstonian is a place of endearing memories for those we have had the honor of serving over our 40-year history. In 2020, we will begin a master renovation plan to ensure this iconic property, which bears the name of our world-class city, may be a part of the life of the next generation of Houstonians, and those who visit our city,” said John Durie, President and CEO of Houstonian Campus, LLC.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

###



About The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com. For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.