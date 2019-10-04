Gazprom’s sustainability efforts receive awards from Russian Energy Ministry

Background

The sustainability report is a part of the Gazprom Group’s public non-financial reporting that comprehensively reflects the Group’s sustainability policies, main goals and performance in the reporting period, with a focus on environmental aspects, corporate management, as well as social and HR policies.

In the Sustainability Report 2018, Gazprom extended the scope of information disclosed as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. An interactive version of the Report suitable for viewing via mobile devices was for the first time posted on the official website of Gazprom at https://sustainability.gazpromreport.ru/2018/. In 2019, the Report underwent a professional confirmation (audit) procedure, which proved its compliance with the GRI Standards (Core option), and received an independent public assurance.

The Football for Friendship international children's social program has been implemented by Gazprom since 2013. The program includes a number of sports and educational events held in different countries around the globe with the aim of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, as well as fostering an attitude of respect toward other cultures among its young participants. Since its launch, the project has brought together more than 6,000 participants, gaining over 5 million supporters and expanding its geography to 211 countries and regions.

The Keeping the Flame of the Victory comprehensive program includes two projects: Eternal Flame and Sacred Duty. Gazprom, inter alia, provides financing for the gas supplies to memorials located in Hero Cities and Cities of Military Glory, and ensures repairs, maintenance, and network gas supplies for memorials equipped with eternal flame installations.

The corporate Fakel Festival brings together amateur ensembles and performers from Gazprom’s subsidiaries. The first Festival was held in 2004–2005. For more information on the project, visit https://www.gazpromfakel.ru/