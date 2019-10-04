Advanced Simulation Learning Lab at Wartburg Skilled Nursing Facility

Wartburg Nursing Staff

MT. VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Establishes an Advanced Simulation Learning Lab for Nurse Education in Skilled Nursing Facility Thanks to the Generous Support of The Thomas and Agnes Carvel FoundationMOUNT VERNON, N.Y.—August 29, 2019—Wartburg, a premier senior care and housing provider in Mount Vernon, is pleased to announce the opening of its Advanced Simulation Lab (ASL). This innovative teaching lab enables its care staff to practice and improve their clinical and critical thinking skills in a hands-on environment. The lab is equipped with technologically advanced mannequins, wound care models, simulated “real life” equipment for IV, tracheotomy and catheter insertion, and a patient lift for safe transport. This state-of-the-art educational facility was made possible by a $25,000 grant from The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation. Wartburg is one of the first in the area to offer this type of on-site training for nursing staff, furthering the commitment of the organization to provide top-quality care for its residents and the community.“We want to provide our nurses with the opportunity to reinforce and increase their clinical competency, knowing they have the resources available to support them and enhance their skills,” said Paula Ress, Vice President and Nursing Home Administrator at Wartburg. “The use of simulation has become the gold standard in medical education. Students in a simulated environment have the opportunity to enhance critical-thinking, decision-making and communication in a realistic environment.”“As a result of the generous support of The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation, Wartburg will provide advanced training in integrated care delivery, both within a lab environment and on the units, helping to realize a future in which best practices are taught, mastered, and delivered from an integrative perspective,” said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg’s President and CEO.The late Thomas Carvel, founder of the soft serve ice cream brand, fueled by a desire to make a difference in the world, created the foundation along with his wife in 1976. The Foundation devotes its resources to a variety of projects including hospitals and health centers as well as children and youth services.Ms. Ress conceived the idea of the Advanced Simulation Lab as part of her Action Learning Project while a fellow in the LeadingAge National Leadership Academy. Recognizing the need to care for more acutely ill patients, her goal was to provide her nursing staff with the skills necessary to consistently deliver quality outcomes for patients across Wartburg’s continuum of care.Launched in 2006, LeadingAge is a national member organization known as the trusted voice for aging. Its purpose is to grow industry leadership by expanding their understanding, share best practices and collaborate with other professionals who serve seniors. The Action Learning Project is one of the ways fellows experience the unique opportunity to develop innovations that benefit their organizations and the field of aging services.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



