Gazprom Energoholding considering acquisition of REP Holding

Background

Gazprom Energoholding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, manages the core companies of the Gazprom Group in the power generation sector (Mosenergo, TGC-1, OGK-2, and MOEK).

GPB Asset Development is a specialized company in the structure of Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company), established to improve operational efficiency in terms of asset management, restructuring of troubled assets, and supporting transactions with assets under management.

REP Holding is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of next-generation energy equipment, including industrial gas turbines with a capacity from 16 to 32 MW, steam turbines, centrifugal and axial compressors, gas compressor units, and electrical goods. REP Holding specializes in design, manufacture and integrated supply of power generating and electric equipment for the oil and gas, metallurgical and chemical industries, the power generation sector, and the power grid complex. The equipment supplied by the Holding is widely used in the upgrading of gas transmission systems, in the construction of modern power units and power plants, in small-scale power generation, in the LNG market, and in several other sectors.