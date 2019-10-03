Gazprom and Almaz-Antey Corporation update roadmap for cooperation

Release October 3, 2019, 18:35

Gazprom and the Almaz-Antey Corporation today signed at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum an updated roadmap for cooperation.

The parties broadened the scope of their partnership. In addition to developing equipment for subsea hydrocarbon production, gas processing and liquefied natural gas production, Almaz-Antey will now proceed with creating compressor equipment to expand NGV infrastructure, as well as satellite transmission facilities.

The roadmap was extended to 2025.

Background In May 2018, Gazprom and Almaz-Antey signed a roadmap for the period until 2023 to develop and produce hi-tech import-substituting equipment and materials for the benefit of Gazprom. Some prototypes of the equipment produced under the roadmap were on display at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. The Almaz-Antey Corporation is one of the largest integrated associations in the Russian military-industrial complex. The Corporation ships to more than 50 countries.