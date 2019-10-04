Russian companies expanding cooperation in standardization

Release October 4, 2019, 14:10

A Supplementary Agreement to the Memorandum of Intent on cooperation in developing standardization and conformity assessment procedures for the oil and gas sector was signed today at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

In accordance with the Memorandum, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, and SIBUR Holding intend to establish an independent non-commercial organization for standardization and conformity assessment in the oil and gas industry.

Under the newly-signed Supplementary Agreement, Tatneft joined the Memorandum.

Background The future independent non-commercial organization is meant to create a new system for voluntary certification using the best practices of the participating companies. The INTERGAZCERT voluntary certification system established by Gazprom may serve as the basis for the new system, which will facilitate the implementation of competitive solutions offered by Russian manufacturers and boost technological development in the sector.