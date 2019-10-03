Gazprom and SPbPU to expand cooperation in personnel training and sci-tech

Background

Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University is a multifunctional state higher education institution. In 2010, it was granted the status of a national research university. It includes 11 basic institutes, units of further education, the New Production Technologies NTI Competence Center, and a complex of research units.

SPbPU is one of the core universities of Gazprom. The university has the specialized department of Gazprom Transgaz Saint Petersburg, which prepares specialists majoring in Power Engineering, and the Gazpromneft-Polytech Research and Education Center, on the basis of which a joint master's program, Mathematical Modeling of Oil and Gas Production, is being implemented.

The university actively cooperates with subsidiaries of Gazprom in the field of targeted training of specialists, internships and employment of students, and the implementation of research, development and technological activities.