SECRET CITY PRESENTS: THE DRAGON’S SONG

The Dragon's Song New Game Launch

The ultimate all-ages escape game located in the iconic Casa Loma

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret City Adventures, in collaboration with Liberty Entertainment Group, will transform Casa Loma for the fifth permanent immersive experience as part of the popular Casa Loma Escape Series. Launching on November 1st 2019, The Dragon’s Song invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science and mystical wonders. The fate of the kingdom is in your hands.Delivering the most unique adventures that push the boundaries of storytelling; Secret City Adventures will unlock your potential in an adventurous entertainment like nothing you've experienced before. The concept includes a cast of stage actors and our most elaborate set to date, creating a completely immersive experience for players. The game was written, as a collaboration of game design, emerging technology, and theatre expertise. "With the setting of the historic castle and the creative fuel behind the series, The Dragon’s Song is a one of a kind edition of the world-wide gaming trend that you do not want to miss.” said Nick Di Donato, President and CEO, Liberty Entertainment Group. “We’re thrilled to bring our biggest and most elaborate family friendly escape game series to Casa Loma with only the most experienced design specialists.”The Dragon’s Song runs seven days a week at Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace) with games at 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM with additional times of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays at a cost of $40 - $46 per player. Each game accommodates a group of 12 players for a 90 minute experience. The Casa Loma Escape Series invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science and mystical wonders. It's an all-ages adventure, perfect for the whole family. Be the hero. Discover the magic. Save the dragons.The fate of the kingdom awaits you!Tickets on sale now - www.secretcityadventures.com/dragon About Secret City AdventuresFounded in 2012, Secret City’s mission is to design immersive experiences that push the boundaries of adventurous entertainment. Blending fantasy with reality and gaming with theatre, these immersive puzzle experiences include casts of actors and full theatrical production sets. Pioneers of creating theatrical immersive experiences in Toronto, Secret City Adventures has developed and produced the Casa Loma Escape Series, Black Creek Pioneer Village Escape Series, and the official Murdoch Mysteries escape room. Unlock your potential in adventurous entertainment experiences like nothing you've seen before.About Liberty Entertainment GroupFor over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto and Miami’s restaurant, nightlife and special event experience. As developers and operators of numerous landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry.Liberty Entertainment Group continues to gain success and acknowledgment for developing an impressive roster of unique venues. These venues include Toronto’s premier special event facilities; Casa Loma, Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and Rosewater Room. Liberty Entertainment Group is also responsible for the development of Toronto’s most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango – a new concept with Claudio Aprile and three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), as well as the city’s most vibrant nightlife space – Arcane. In addition, Liberty Entertainment Group operates several international properties including the Coral Gables Country Club and Cibo Wine Bar in Coral Gables, Florida. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities and industry leaders. www.libertygroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.