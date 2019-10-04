Global Communications-based Train Control Systems Market Growth, Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC) is a significant control system for trains. It controls and manages the flow of valuable information between the trains and their subsystem. For example, a train’s air conditioner, doors, location indicators, and more. Experts consider this as the brain of a train. The reason behind this is it optimizes as well as controls all the functions and the train’s activities. The primary objective of the CBTC system is to keep the train running with a higher level of efficiency while keeping the passengers safe who are traveling on the train.

The demand for CBTC system is getting higher with time due to its amazing characteristics. In detail, it can be said that the CBTC system can accurately determine the location of the train, and can use the bi-directional communication link, keeping the network safe.

Increase in the investment in advanced technology, system up-gradation, and increase demand for safety in the system are fuelling the growth of the Global Communications-based Train Control Systems Market.

In 2018, the global CBTC system market value was $ XX million. But, looking at the current growth trend, it is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024. On the other side, the Compound Annual Growth Rate will be X % during the forecast period, i.e., 2019 to 2024.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4396117-global-communications-based-train-control-systems-market-growth



Global CBTC Market Segmentation

The Global Communications-based Train Control Systems market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regions.

Based on type, the market is split into unattended train operation, semi-automatic train operation, and driverless train operation. Among all these, semi-automatic and driverless train operation contributed the largest profit to the global market in the year 2018. So, these two categories will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Metro and High-Speed Trains. The category metro trains led the global market in the year 2018. It accounted for the market share of about 50 to 60 percent in revenue. So, the category will dominate the Global CBTC market from 2019-2024. The reason is a growing demand for advanced transit systems with better comfort, safety, and speed.

Geographical Market Segmentation of CBTC Market

Based on geography, the World Communications-based Train Control systems market is segmented into different regions or countries. These are United States, Canada, Americas, Mexico, APAC, Brazil, Japan, China, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Germany, Europe, France, Italy, Russia, UK, Middle East & Africa, Spain, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, and GCC Countries. The report says Americas will dominate the global market as there is a massive demand for CBTC in a train in this region.

Leading Marker Players

The World Communications-based Train Control Systems market is dominating by some key players, such as Hitachi, Nippon Signal, Traffic Control Technology, Bombardier, Glarun Technology, Kyosan, Unittec, Thales, Alstom, CRSC, and Siemen.

Latest Updates about CBTC System Market

Hitachi has started investing in facilitating training centers to expand its business. This will provide Hitachi with a better chance of increasing the Asian customer base for its CBTC System offering.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4396117-global-communications-based-train-control-systems-market-growth



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.