Beer Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Worldwide, beer is the largest growing industry among the both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in recent years. Since then, the market has targeted the developing nations to capture the strong population in terms of consumption and sales volume for the product. Production of beer is prepared majorly from basic ingredients including hops, water, malted cereal grains and yeast and goes into fermentation process for a specific period of time. Also certain herbs and fruits and substitutes are used for flavoring the beer that has attracted the young population.

In recent years, rise in the disposable income of developing regions has inflated the market volume with the increase in the consumption of beer among the alcoholic drinks. Derivations of culture adoption have influenced the consumers all over the world, though certain challenges towards the increase in the health awareness and diseases had impacted the growth of market.

With the introduction of certain flavorsome beers, the industry had come across tremendous growth in present scenario. Beer industry is expected to rise with numerous opportunities in terms of growth rate, sales and revenue volume in between the period of 2019-2025.

Global Beer Market: Segmental Analysis

The Beer industry is expected to have several growth opportunities in upcoming years due to introduction of multiple varieties of flavored and non alcoholic beers; with this the demand of the product has been increasing widely among the consumers. Globally the market has been segmented into by Product, Channel of distribution, and Packaging.

On the basis of Product the Global Beer Market is segregated into: Dark Beer, Premium, Standard, Lager, Economy, Low/Non-Alcohol Beer, and Stout.

By Channel of Distribution the market is segregated into two major parts, On-Trade and Off Trade.

And lastly, by packaging the market is categorized in to Bottle, Can and Draught.

Global Beer Market: Regional Analysis

The Global Beer Market has been observed to spread across the world in a large scale amidst the developing nations in recent years. Globally the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and rest of the world. Fragmentation in the regions of Asia-Pacific has a wide market that has varied varieties of beers available that has increased the interest of population especially from China and India. Significant growth has been raised in other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and other parts of South-East Asia, also rapid rise in the India has also noticed due to growth in consumption rate preferring youth population.

Other major regions North America is segmented among United States, Mexico and Canada where as European Market is categorized among Germany, Italy, France, Russia and U.K chiefly. It is believed that regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to showcase the high growth rate in the forecasted period 2019-2025 from the region of Brazil, Nigeria and South Africa respectively.

According to this report, the growth of consumption of alcohol preferably Beer has changed the consumer preferences and the increase in demand of population including female population and youngsters is expected to drive the sales volume of market by the end of 2025. Though, certain challenges such as adversity in health crisis, even death caused by excessive consumption or significant taxations and lack of availability of raw materials are major reasons for the restrain in growth of market.

