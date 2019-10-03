Rolling Stones New Haven Arena 6/18/64 Concert Handbill Headlines Psychedelic Art Exchange Auction

Rolling Stones Handbill New Haven Arena June 18, 1964 Up For Auction Now Woodstock Program Signed By 15 Icons That Attended The Event Up For Auction Now This Original Rick Griffin Artwork Is Up For Auction Now

Rare Woodstock Program and original Rick Griffin artwork could also command record prices.

This is universally recognized as one of the rarest and most desirable Rolling Stones handbills to be auctioned in recent memory” — Glen Trosch

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors are closely watching a high quality specimen of the ultra rare Rolling Stones New Haven Arena 6/18/64 Concert Handbill that is now open for bids. The handbill is one of just a few known and is in excellent condition. It is the very first example to appear at public auction and is estimated to bring $4,000-$8,000.The famed vintage Rolling Stones handbill is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange at ConcertPosterGallery.com. Bidding is now open and ends October 10, 2019 at 9:00pm ET.“This is universally recognized as one of the rarest and most desirable Rolling Stones handbills to be auctioned in recent memory,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “Just a handful of the Rolling Stones concert handbills from 6/18/64 are known to exist, and this is the very first opportunity we have had to present this rarity in our auction. That’s why our phones are ringing off the hook!”The handbill is part of Psychedelic Art Exchange’s October Mega Auction that features 200+ vintage concert posters and handbills. All lots in the auction are being sold unreserved and all lots have a starting bid of just $1.00.Other highlights of the vintage concert poster auction include: Woodstock Program signed by 15 legendary figures in attendance at the 1969 Woodstock Festival: Ken Kesey, Paul Krassner (Merry Prankster), Ken Babbs (Merry Prankster), Wavy Gravy (Hugh Romney), Ritchie Havens, Bobby Weir (GD), Mickey Hart (GD), Grace Slick (JA), Paul Kantner (JA), Levon Helm (The Band), Country Joe McDonald, Barry Melton (Country Joe & The Fish), Gary "Chicken" Hirsh (Country Joe & The Fish), Bruce Barthol (Country Joe & The Fish) and David Cohen (Country Joe & The Fish). The program has been preserved the past 50 years in museum quality condition.A one-of-a-kind Rick Griffin pen and ink drawing for the Grateful Dead book - Conversations with the Dead. Rick Griffin is perhaps the most legendary concert poster artist in history and this one of a kind drawing is from the earliest days of his career.“Collectors are really excited about this auction because they have the opportunity to bid on many items we’ve never offered before,” added Trosch. “And with bidding on all 200 vintage concert posters starting at just $1.00, there is something of interest for collectors of every taste and budget.” Check out the Psychedelic Art Exchange auction at www.concertpostergallery.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.