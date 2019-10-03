Hoyer Statement on the President's Executive Order on Medicare

“President Trump’s announcement today is nothing more than a thinly veiled effort to disguise his Administration’s dismal record on health care and protecting seniors. This President and his Republican allies have been working to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and weaken Medicare since day one. This executive order is an admission that the President and Republicans are worried that American voters can see through their health care ploys. House Democrats will continue to offer real solutions to protect the Affordable Care Act, strengthen Medicare, and lower health care and prescription drug prices for all Americans.”