When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 18, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 18, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Schwartz Brothers Bakery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Schwartz Brothers Bakery of Seattle, WA is recalling 24 units of Lemon Dessert Bars, sell by date 09/21/19, because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Lemon Dessert Bars was distributed to QFC stores in Washington state on 09/16/19.

The Lemon Dessert Bars is packaged in a 11.6 oz. kraft packaging container and sold under the Schwartz Brothers Bakery brand. The product UPC is 7 17887 65163 7 and the affected lot code is Sell By 09/21/19.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some of the Lemon Pound Cake, which contain Egg, was mislabeled as Lemon Dessert Bars. The Lemon Dessert Bars label does not declare Egg.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg and have purchased Schwartz Brothers Bakery brand Lemon Dessert Bars with the affected sell by date 09/21/19 are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Schwartz Brothers Bakery at 206-623-3134 , Monday- Friday, 8am-4:00pm PST.