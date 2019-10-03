Gazprom and Irkutsk Oil Company contemplating joint development project in Krasnoyarsk Territory

Release October 3, 2019, 18:00

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Head of Department, and Nikolai Buynov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Irkutsk Oil Company, today signed at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum a Memorandum of Intent.

Pursuant to the document, the companies intend to jointly set up the Project for exploration, production, transportation, processing and sale of hydrocarbons from the Sobinskoye and Paiginskoye fields, as well as the Paiginsky block, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The parties drew up a list of measures to implement the Memorandum. In particular, they plan to prepare a feasibility study on the joint development of the aforementioned fields.