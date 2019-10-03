JR LANGUAGE TRANSLATION SERVICES PROVIDES INTERPRETATION SERVICES AT UN WEEK

JR Language Translation Services Inc. provided simultaneous interpretation services in Midtown Manhattan for world leaders ahead of New York City’s UN Week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Language Translation Services Inc. provided simultaneous interpretation services in Midtown Manhattan for world leaders ahead of New York City’s UN Week.The meeting brought over 2,000 attendees from various nations. The JR Language Team of interpreters broadcasted into various languages using a technology that allows attendees to listen directly from a smartphone App. The event was held as a kick-off to a week of important discussions surrounding climate change and other key issues that the world is facing.Douglas Dohr, the Language Solutions Specialist coordinating the event commented: “the event was a great example of how technology is evolving in the interpretation industry and how JR Language Translation Services helps clients communicate effectively in the global stage”.JR Language (jrlanguage.com) provides interpretation services as small as one-on-one meetings to large scale global conferences such as the event recently held in New York City. The company offers a complete set of solutions with expertise in translating documents, websites, software, and video. JR Language is a one-stop translation agency with more than 13 years facilitating multilingual communications in the USA and abroad.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.