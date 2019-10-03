VPN.com Partner Total Server Solutions Puts on Event for Atlanta Tech Leaders

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and ALPHARETTA, Ga. and MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com partner Total Server Solutions is putting on an incredible event for technical leaders in Atlanta, Georgia. The rooftop social will be held at Atlanta Tech Village. David Cummings, founder of ATV, is hosting TSS at Georgia’s center for innovation and entrepreneurship.



Gary Simat, CEO at Total Server Solutions continues the tradition for a third year as the company expands its cloud and VPN hosting operations. Come join some of Atlanta’s finest technical leaders for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a beautiful sunset.

Total Server Solutions joins a host of other partners including Veeam and VMware for the mix and mingle. Details for the event can be found below.

Date And Time

Thu, October 3, 2019

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

Location

Atlanta Tech Village

3423 Piedmont Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30305

RSVP

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tss-rooftop-social-tickets-71358367799

“Atlanta is a rapidly expanding market for datacenters and full service IT providers. Total Server Solutions supplies countless top-tier VPN brands with the bandwidth and connectivity to operate their business. Providing lightning fast infrastructure in more than 27 locations around the world is why many global VPN providers trust and depend on TSS,” commented Michael Gargiulo CEO at VPN.com.

Total Server Solutions was selected as the #1 VPN Hosting Provider in 2019 by VPN.com earlier this year. Since then, they have dedicated a team of individuals including Jason Brozena, Omar Rodriguez, Kelly Wong and others to ensure the VPN industry has exactly what it needs to continue delivering a premium end-user experience on the TSS hosting platform.



“I can tell you, if they are great enough to deliver this type of premium hosting experience across the globe for bandwidth-intensive applications like VPNs, they are more than good enough to manage your hosting needs, both locally and internationally,” Gargiulo concluded.



To RSVP for today’s event please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tss-rooftop-social-tickets-71358367799



To learn more about Total Server Solutions, please visit: https://www.totalserversolutions.com/



To see a full overview of TSS products and services, please visit: https://www.totalserversolutions.com/media/TSS-Overview.pdf



To learn more about Total Server Solutions and global VPN providers, please visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/08/1798752/0/en/VPN-com-Selects-Total-Server-Solutions-as-the-1-VPN-Hosting-Provider-for-2019.html

More Information: VPN.com is a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e5eb348-f4ae-4691-9786-bc1052df81ff





