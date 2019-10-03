Engagio Announces Orchestrate, the First B2B Engagement Marketing Solution to Enable Multi-Channel Plays

Solution expands on ABM Automation to redefine how Marketing and Sales work as a team across account journeys to win new business and drive customer growth

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagio, the leader in B2B marketing engagement software, has launched Engagio Orchestrate, a new solution that enables revenue teams to design and automate high-impact plays across channels such as advertising, sales engagement, marketing automation, direct mail, and CRM. Part of the Engagio B2B Marketing Engagement Platform, it is the first and only account-based marketing (ABM) solution that enables companies to target people, accounts, and buying groups at every stage of the account journey.

“As buying becomes increasingly non-linear, the traditional model where Marketing generates and passes new business leads to Sales is looking increasingly outdated,” said Jon Miller, CEO of Engagio. “Rather than a hand-off baton pass, winning Marketing and Sales teams today operate as a team, working together to create pipeline, win deals, and drive account growth. The Engagio Orchestrate solution is the first marketing technology that takes the best parts of traditional lead-based demand generation and combines it with the best of account-based marketing to foster this kind of integrated teamwork.”

With Engagio Orchestrate, B2B marketing professionals can now:

● Run cross-channel, cross-department plays that advance people and accounts through their buying journeys

● Use data sourced from multiple systems, including CRM, marketing automation, website, third-party intent, and corporate email (Microsoft Exchange/Gmail) to create precise audiences of people and accounts, segmented by persona, industry, account, job, buying stage, engagement or non-engagement, and many other criteria

● Launch actions and sync audiences to sales and marketing systems, including advertising, marketing automation, sales engagement, direct mail, website personalization, conversational marketing, and more

● Update audiences automatically as people and accounts move through their unique journey, delivering more relevant interactions, ensuring each person gets the right experience across channels, and reducing wasted advertising spend

Marketers are using Engagio Orchestrate to 1) streamline plays such as automatically activating advertising or sales campaigns for target accounts that go cold, 2) reach out to target accounts that show “surging” interest for their solutions, 3) alert account executives to new engagement from executives at target accounts that were previously lost, and 4) nurture open opportunities that stall out.

“With Engagio, we have a consistent view of people and accounts that lets us measure engagement and program impact, and align marketing and sales into a tight team,” said Emily Ketchum, Global Marketing Operations at Fuze, the leading global cloud communications and collaboration software platform designed for the enterprise. “Now, with Engagio Orchestrate, we can manage audiences of people and accounts and launch relevant actions across channels, ensuring the right message at each stage of the customer journey. Best of all, it all works automatically, saving hours I was previously spending to create and upload lists manually.”

Engagio Orchestrate is available for purchase now. For more information, visit https://www.engagio.com/products/orchestrate/.

On Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PDT, Engagio demonstrates Orchestrate in a live webinar. Register at https://info.engagio.com/how-to-orchestrate-abm.html.

About Engagio

Engagio is transforming the way that B2B revenue teams win new business and drive account growth at scale. With today’s increasingly non-linear buyer journeys, traditional handoffs from marketing to sales no longer work, and companies need to redefine how marketing and sales work together at every stage of the account journey. Built by the experts that built Marketo, Engagio’s B2B Marketing Engagement software helps more than 240 companies to combine the best of lead-based marketing and account-based marketing (ABM) and empower their marketers and sellers to work as a team. Customers include Atlassian, Anaplan, Snowflake, Pendo, New Relic, TrendMicro, and Vonage. Backed by leading venture investors and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Engagio earned a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall MarTech Solution and was named as one of the Top 10 Best Small Companies to Work For in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com.

All trademarks recognized.

#



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.