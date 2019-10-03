Lisa D'Amico Living with Disabilities Thanks Andrew Scheer for Giving Her Hope to Live

Lisa wants to live.

LACHINE, QC - QUéBEC, CANADA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The refusal by the leaders of the Bloc Quebecois, the NDP and the Liberal Parties to appeal the Quebec Court decision that opens euthanasia and assisted suicide to people with disabilities, health conditions and illnesses with potentially years to live is unfair. Lisa D'Amico lives with cerebral palsy. In an open Letter on October 1 she appealed to the leaders of Canada's political parties to challenge the ruling that removed the end of life restriction. Only Andrew Scheer of the Conservative Party listened to her request. During the TVA television debate of October 2, Andrew Scheer courageously announced his intention to challenge the unfair decision that will prematurely throw away the lives of people with years to live like Lisa D'Amico. Lisa thanks Andrew Scheer personally for giving her hope to continue to live.Lisa D’Amico now in her 50s was born with cerebral palsy. She is President of Victims of Medical Errors which defends the rights of people with disabilities.She lives in extreme poverty with an annual income of about $12,000 CDN yearly from the government’s social program. Often she cannot afford more than one meal a day. She cannot afford physical and hydrotherapy that would help improve her physical condition.According to Lisa “you have a situation of perfect distress for wanting to choose euthanasia."According to Lisa "It is clear that the Quebec Superior Court lacks the understanding and compassion for people with disabilities. I am dismayed and shocked by the callousness and cavalier attitude of some of Canada's leaders who are insensitive to people living with disabilities. I want to live with dignity. I don't want to die." Lisa thanks Andrew Scheer for offering hope for people living with disabilities by promising to challenge the Quebec Court decision.Dr. Paul Saba who is a family physician and long time advocate for patients' health rights in Quebec and Canada, states that everyone will probably face health challenges and risks sometime in their lives. "If euthanasia and assisted suicide laws continue to expand unchallenged, many valuable lives will be prematurely and irreversibly lost. We need to care and support one another." Dr Paul Saba joins his voice in thanking Andrew Scheer for standing up for people with disabilities. "As a society we need to provide quality health care for living and not a cheap injection for dying. "Lisa D'Amico T: (514) 593-2927 E: lisadamico2@gmail.comDr. Paul Saba T: (514)-886-3447 E: pauljsaba@gmail.com



