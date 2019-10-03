Russian opera to be staged at world-famous Salzburg Festival

Background The Salzburg Festival is a world-known festival of music and drama held every summer in Salzburg, Austria. Traditionally, its program consists primarily of classical music concerts and performances of drama and opera. The Festival was founded in 1920 by poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal, theater and film director Max Reinhardt, composer Richard Strauss, head of the Wiener Staatsoper Franz Schalk, and set designer Alfred Roller. In its centenary year, the Salzburg Festival will host around 200 events, with opera, drama and concerts at 18 venues over 41 days.



