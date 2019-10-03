Poster Auctions Internationals' Auction #79, October 27th, presents a premier collection of rare, celebrated lithographs

William H. Bradley’s (1868-1962) revered and rhythmic design for Victor Bicycles / Overman Wheel Co. (1896), 39 ¼ by 60 ¾ inches (est. $20,000-$25,000). Alphonse Mucha’s (1860-1939) decadent promotion of Sarah Bernhardt in Lorenzaccio (1896), 28 by 82 ¾ inches (est. $10,000-$12,000). Manuel Orazi’s (1860-1934) Art Nouveau masterpiece, La Maison Moderne (1900), 44 ⅞ by 31 ½ inches (est. $50,000-$60,000). Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s (1864-1901) visceral Le Jockey (1899), 14 ⅛ by 20 inches (est. $60,000-$70,000). Harley Wood’s breath-taking vista for New York / Pennsylvania Railroad, 25 ¼ by 40 ⅜ inches (est. $8,000-$10,000).

The sale will feature bicycle posters, designs from Cuba’s first revolutionary posterist, hundreds of travel images and works from the legends of lithography.

The 530 lots span from 1883 to 2007, with estimates ranging from $700 to $120,000. This breadth of designs is well suited for both new poster lovers and seasoned collectors. ” — Jack Rennert

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poster Auctions International’s Auction #79 on Sunday, October 27th, will feature robust collections of bicycle posters, designs from Cuba’s first revolutionary posterist, hundreds of travel images, and seminal works from the legends of lithography: Alphonse Mucha Leonetto Cappiello , Jules Chéret, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and more.The Rare Posters Auction will be held live in PAI’s gallery at 26 West 17th Street in New York City and online at posterauctions.com. The auction will begin promptly at 11am EDT.Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc., said he is “very pleased to present this capsule of historically significant lithographs from a wide range of eras and artists. The 530 lots span from 1883 to 2007, with estimates ranging from $700 to $120,000. This breadth of designs is well suited for both new poster lovers and seasoned collectors.”The auction will begin with PAI’s largest and best bicycle collection to date, which comprises 89 heralded lithographs from 1891 to 1940. Notable works include Bradley’s Victor Bicycles (est. $20,000-$25,0000), Mucha’s Cycles Perfecta (est. $17,000-$20,000), Penfield’s Orient Cycles (est. $14,000-$17,000), and Toulouse-Lautrec’s Cycle Michael (est. $8,000-$10,000).23 designs for automobiles will follow, including Dupont’s incredibly rare Circuit de l'Anjou (est. $17,000-$20,000), Tranchant’s rare and revered 3me Grand Prix d'Endurance (est. $17,000-$20,000), and Witzel’s Audi (est. $7,000-$9,000). For fans of air travel, 22 soaring aviation designs will be on offer, including Brossé’s Meeting d’Aviation / Nice (est. $12,000-$15,000), and Anonymous’ Aeropostale / La Fleche d'Argent (est. $3,500-$4,000). Rounding out transportation posters, 21 designs for ships will be presented. Highlights include Schindeler’s Voyage Autour du Monde / Round the World (est. $20,000-$25,000), Cassandre’s Normandie / Service Régulier (est. $6,000-$8,000), and Auvigne’s Normandie / Voyage Inaugural (est. $5,000-$6,000).For fans of magic and myths, our Circus and Wild West section is sure to delight. Revel in animal ferocity with Bidel (est. $2,000-$2,500), Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey / Pawah / The White Elephant (est. $2,500-$3,000), and Buffalo Bill's Wild West (est. $3,000-$4,000). Buffalo Bill shines as a beacon of the rough riders in three different promotions for The Life of Buffalo Bill in 3 Reels (est. ranging $4,000-$10,000) and in The Life and Adventures of Buffalo Bill (est. $4,000-$5,000). All of these designs were created anonymously.This auction features a rare collection of 22 designs by Eladio Rivadulla, who captured the development and spirit of the Cuban Revolution from the first day of Castro’s reign. Highlights of his work include the newly discovered 26 de Julio / Fidel Castro: Maquette (est. $20,000-$30,000), and two early film posters featuring Castro: De la Tiranía a la Libertad (est. $10,000-$12,000) and De la Sierra Hasta Hoy (est. $4,500-$5,500).For the more traditional poster collector, Art Nouveau options abound. Chéret’s lithographs are ever charming, as in Librairie Ed. Sagot / Affiches-Estampes (est. $6,000-$7,000) and his dreamy quartet, The Arts (est. $14,000-$17,000). Several delightful decorative works by Livemont will also be available, including his most iconic design, Absinthe Robette (est. $7,000-$9,000). And Orazi’s La Maison Moderne (est. $50,000-$60,000) exudes the decorative luster of the era.Of course, Alphonse Mucha continues to reign supreme with his lush Art Nouveau designs. Notable quartets include Times of Day (est. $30,000-$40,000), The Seasons (est. $45,000-$55,000), and The Arts (est. $40,000-$50,000). Individual works also impress: Lorenzaccio (est. $10,000-$12,000), Salon des Cent / XXme Exposition (est. $10,000-$12,000), a rare Chinese promotion for Bisquit's Brandy (est. $12,000-$15,000), and Princezna Hyacinta (est. $25,000-$30,000).Similarly, the Belle Epoque works of Toulouse-Lautrec are guaranteed to inspire awe. Some of his particularly outstanding lithographs include Divan Japonais (est. $15,000-$18,000), The Ault & Wiborg Co. / Au Concert (est. $60,000-$70,000), Partie de Campagne, from an edition of 100 (est. $100,000-$120,000), and Le Jockey (est. $60,000-$70,000).For collectors of Art Deco, our 79th auction presents many stunning designs from the 1920s-1930s. Cappiello delights with his unforgettable innovation in such works as Contratto, the smaller format of Bitter Campari, and the very rare Xérez-Quina-Ruiz (all est. $4,000-$5,000).From Paul Colin, several rare and impressive works will be available: Lisa Duncan (est. $30,000-$40,000), La Nuit du Theatre / Luna Park (est. $8,000-$10,000), and André Renaud (est. $7,000-$9,000).Further Art Deco delights include: Dupas’ XVme Salon des Artistes Decorateurs (est. $12,000-$15,000); Laborde’s energetic design for the first ever FIFA World Cup, 1er Campeonato Mundial Football / Uruguay (est. $5,000-$6,000); Wood’s New York / Pennsylvania Railroad (est. $8,000-$10,000); and two venerable designs for the most famous golf course in Scotland: Gawthorn’s St. Andrews: Maquette (est. $14,000-$17,000) and Higgin’s St. Andrews (est. $12,000-$15,000).Modern and contemporary works will also be on offer, most notably by Saul Bass, David Byrd, Keith Haring, Erik Nitsche, Bernard Villemot, and Andy Warhol. Further enticing designs will also be available for bidding: over 100 travel posters, including Alpine winter sports; a collection of Josephine Baker posters; international designs for film; and 37 delightful and audacious posters by Pal.Pubic viewings will be held daily from October 11-26. For more information, visit www.posterauctions.com or www.rennertsgallery.com . Or, you may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. The 200-page, full-color catalog is available for $40. You may call or visit our website to order a copy.Jack Rennert, president of Rennert’s Gallery / PAI, is the world’s foremost authority on rare original poster art, and is the author of over a dozen books on the subject, including the catalogue raisonée for the ‘father’ of modern French poster art, Leonetto Cappiello.# # # #



