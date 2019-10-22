Top 10 - Best Horror Films and Occult Movies to watch on Occultrama - Halloween

Blood Rites - Occultrama - Watch Occult Films Online The Woodsman - Occultrama - Watch Occult Films Online Decadent Asylum - Occultrama - Watch Occult Films Online

Top 10 Horror Movies to watch on Occultrama:1. Brackenmore: upon news of her uncle's death, Kate must return to her family home in the tiny rural village of Brackenmore, where the eccentric, wary residents are hiding a dark secret that entangles Kate in a dangerous, cultish design...2. Scarlet Witch: a modern day fairy tale about a witch in the woods. Scarlet discovers what friendship and love really means and the price one might have to pay to acquire it...3. Blood Rites: when the drug deal goes bad, Nikki is trapped in a warehouse with an enforcer, gunshot victim, addict and 3 hostages. Exits are blocked and in the dark something lurks. A demon demands to be born and a bizarre blood rite will release it...4. The Grotto: Carlo and Melissa’s idyllic vacation suddenly changes when Melissa discovers an ancient book of demons. Melissa becomes possessed and it’s up to Carlo to stop the imminent ritual that will bring about the rebirth of a 400-year-old demon...5. Reel Nightmare - Book of Witchcraft: three beautiful, vengeful witches awakened by an ancient book, the Necronomicon, bring the production of a film in their old family home to a deadly halt...6. The tale of the Idiot: life is a source of pain, attachments and affections induce sorrow and this evil has to be avoided. But now something new has started to grow inside Evelin. Something that cannot be pushed away. Her body has awakened and has no intention to be bunked down again...7. Pray: mind and matter, separated and then joined together by a terrifying religious experience translated into 7 books: A power from beyond the realm of science and consciousness made into tangible objects for mankind. Who will control this gift that can easily be turned into a curse? Is this going to be the end of a long cycle in human experience?8. The Woodsman: assigned to protect an amnesiac girl who happens to be the only witness in a series of disappearances, Detective Alex Whiting finds himself pulled into a twilight world where men worship animals and danger lurks behind every bend in the forest path...9. Faith Community: a group of religious students drive into the remote wilderness to spend time with a religious sect and strengthen their bond with God. The three unsuspecting students film everything to document their experience but soon find themselves in the dark...10. Doppelgänger: Anna, modern woman living in 2017, is pulled deep into a world of the occult, one in which the past and present collide and Anna discovers a supernatural link between herself and a seemingly identical girl who died in 1817...Top 10 Occult films to watch on Occultrama:1. Hermetica Komhata HK320: a masterpiece of metaphysical Science fiction made by a mad scientist of dubious provenance, claiming to belong to the scientific breed, the Ofites. A Nephilim (half human/half demon) who called himself Dr. Joseph H. Stanislaw and applied the theories of the Kabbalah and Spiritualism in the investigation of “Human Mental Projection”...2. Left Hand Path: the art, philosophy, and religion of black magic practitioner James C. Kirby is explored while he creates a unique piece of jewelry using the ancient art of Lost Wax casting...3. Cinemagician – Conversations with Kenneth Anger: iconic American filmmaker Kenneth Anger has inspired generations of creative storytellers since the late 1940s. He is a unique visionary who drifts from pure poetry within his magical filmmaking to sardonic gossip in his bestselling “Hollywood Babylon” books. In-between these extremes we find a person who never tires of exploring his own creativity. In this intimate documentary, Anger lets us in on his fascinating life story, his approaches to filmmaking, and his relationship to British occultist Aleister Crowley...4. Alchemy: an epic transformation manifests from a seemingly routine interview. As time elongates, a failed everyman finds himself tormented while working through pages and pages of questions. He battles the unknown, plunging deeper into isolation, ultimately transcending into a heightened reality, discovering a new life between multiple worlds, familiar and otherworldly...5. The Missing Sun: the Light knows you. Suspecting her husband is having an out-of-body affair with an ex-lover, Alma attempts to bring him back to reality with help from an estranged, drug-addled step-son and the leader of a new-age religion...6. SHIVTA: a cinematic and kinetic exploration of two lost desert wanderers. In a form of Fata-Morgana, a doubtful portal appears in the distance. Curiosity takes over and the two, as the narrative rolls forward, find themselves bewitched and possessed by a celestial fortune teller...7. The Morgenstern & Boyd Trilogy: a spiral of sexual obsessions and omnipotent fantasies, at the end of which there can only be the failure of the film or death itself...8. Decadent Asylum: a journey of the spirit to higher realms of consciousness...9. Tau, the Daemon and the City: the story takes place somewhere between the contemporary world and the ancient times of myths, spirits, and daemons. The film also explores cultural archetypes showing the eternal conflict between centralized and decentralized structures, between pyramids and networks...10. Once The Toothpaste Is Out Of The Tube: An Art Apart – Charles Gatewood: American photographer Charles Gatewood started out in the 1960s as a young man with dreams of showing the world the radical cultural developments that were going on in his country. He met many of the iconic instigators of change and documented them for posterity. As the decades passed, Gatewood drifted more and more into a personal expression of sexual subcultures, both in America and abroad...

