My Home Carpet Cleaning NYC Now Providing New Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning Process

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY – My Home Carpet Cleaning NYC utilises as of September 2019, only organic solutions that have no harsh chemicals when cleaning carpets.Over the last 15 years, positive referrals and requests from customers has caused the company to grow towards the direction of safe, organic cleaning process.Whether cleaning carpets or upholstery, the company has ‘Customer First’ attitude.My Home Carpet Cleaning NYC uses unique cleaning methods that were developed for problematic stains such as pet stains.The company has insured and bonded professionals that update clients in every step of the area rug cleaning process.New Innovative Organic Carpet Cleaning MethodDo you have a tough stain that you cannot get out of your carpet?There is a new innovative organic carpet cleaning method used by My Home Carpet Cleaning NYC.No filthy residue is left behind, The company now is using only products approved by Green Seal That means your carpet stays cleaner and much healthier for kids, pets & adults.The method is a revolutionary low-moisture process that removes stains and dirt with minimal water. There is no germ build-up or reappearing stains.When compared to the steam cleaning, extraction method benefits include:• Low-moisture• No damage to carpets• Effective stain removal• Fiber protection• Indoor air quality• 100% organicThe process provides:• Soil and stain removal• Fiber lifting• A fiber shield process• Deodorization• SanitisationEquipment Used by My Home Cleaning NYCLarge truck-mounted units prevent bringing large machines into customers’ homes. Water and drains from their homes are not used.Tested specialised cleaning and drying systems protect families and furnishings.The company provides excellent carpet cleaning to both new and returning clients. Same day service is provided in Westchester County, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.Free estimates are made on-site, and the company offers free pickup and delivery.For more information visit https://www.carpetcleaningnyc.com Company Contact:Mr. David RosenfeldMy Home Carpet Cleaning NYC460 Park Ave SNew York, NY 10016(212) 658-0618



