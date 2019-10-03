Smart Light and Control Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Smart Light and Control Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

Description

Smart light and control units are witnessing fast growth in popularity owing to the energy-efficient nature of the same. Furthermore, improvement in the comprehensive operating efficiency of the usage of energy has led to a high degree of adoption of the same. These light fixtures can be remotely controlled using devices such as remote control, smartphones, as well as sound. Smart light and control devices have sensors instilled in them, which can turn them off when no one is around, hence, leading to higher energy efficiency.

In recent years, several private organizations and government offices use smart light fixtures due to higher economies of scale and easier control of the same. One of the primary factors driving the global smart light and control market include growing awareness towards the environment. This awareness has led to a higher inclination towards the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives, hence, supplementing the ascension of the global smart lights and control market. Reduction in the price of sensors, coupled with growth in demand for smart light and control devices from the residential and commercial spaces are contributing to the sizeable ascension noted in the global smart light and control market.

Furthermore, ease of installation is another factor driving the global smart light and control units market. However, higher cost of installation for large organizations is one of the factors restricting the growth of the global smart light and control market. On the other hand, governments of most regions worldwide have undertaken several initiatives to reduce the usage of energy, promoting the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. This, in turn, is fostering the surging smart light and control market through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The report on the global smart light and control market provides a detailed analysis based on various segments. Such segmentation is carried out by type, application, and region. Based on type, the global smart light and control market is segmented into fluorescent lamps and compact fluorescent light. Based on application, the global smart light and control market is segmented into residential, commercial, and institutional.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global smart light and control market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a prime share of the global market for smart light and control, retaining its dominant position during the forecast period. North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the market, following the APAC region. The Middle East & Africa is projected to emerge as one of the most promising growth pockets for the global smart light and control market. This can be owed to the upscaling infrastructural development in the resident countries.

Industry Update

September 2019: Xiaomi recently launched its Mi Motion-Acitvated Night Light 2 in India during the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bangalore. This product is a part of the crowdfunding campaign in India and Xiaomi plans on expanding its availability in the region, based on demand.

