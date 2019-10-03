Hairdressing and Beauty Appliance Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Global Hairdressing and Beauty Appliance Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Hairdressing and beauty appliances are popularly used at salons and homes for styling hair and personal grooming. These appliances include hair dryers, hair straighteners, hot brushes, curling irons, hair rollers, diffusers, different types of scissors, and more that can improve hair texture and make them manageable. Hairdressing with the use of right appliances adds shine, texture, and volume to the mane and holds a particular style for hours. The appliances are easy to use and have a range of features and settings that help style hair the right way. With consumers becoming more conscious about personal care and grooming, report analysts are of the opinion that the global market for hairdressing and beauty appliances will witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.

Technological advances in hair care appliances have increased their demand by a great extent. The demand is more in developing markets as well as emerging economies and this has boosted the sales in the global market. Many players are also investing huge sums of money in research and development to make products as per consumer preferences. Some large companies have also collaborated with local players to improve sales in the local market. While the demand for beauty appliances is higher among women, the rising trend of self-grooming among men has increased the use of clippers, trimmers, and more in many countries. Therefore, report analysts are of the opinion that the demand for men’s self-grooming appliances will increase by a good percentage by 2025.

The key manufacturers in the Hairdressing and Beauty Appliance include :- Wahl, Phillips, Panasonic, Andis, Braun, Conair, Oster, Remington, Riwa, Paiter, Flyco, Rewell

Segmentation:

The global hairdressing and beauty appliances market is segmented by type and by application.

By type, the market is divided into wired and cordless. While wired appliances include hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, stylers, clippers and trimmers, the cordless ones include hairbrushes and scissors.

By application, the market is divided into adults and kids. Manufacturers offer a range of appliances to cater to the diverse needs of men, women, and children.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Russia and Spain), Central and South America (Brazil and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and GCC countries) are the five main regions considered for evaluating the market for hairdressing and beauty appliances.

The United States holds the largest share of the market, followed by EMEA and Asia Pacific respectively. The Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hairdressing and beauty appliances market. This growth is attributed to the growing population in India and China and the introduction of various upgradations in the products. Significant growth in sales of appliances is expected in South Korea as well.

Industry News:

Panasonic has launched a flat iron that works on Nanoe™ technology. This product is used for straightening hair while protecting it against heat damage.

