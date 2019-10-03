Rana Lacer Appointed CFO at Park University; Brian Bode Appointed VP of Facilities

Rana Lacer

Rana's strong financial leadership will become essential to the execution of Park University’s strategic vision for the future.” — Greg Gunderson, President, Park University

PARKVILLE, MISSOURI, USA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park University has appointed Rana Lacer as chief financial officer, while previous CFO Brian Bode has been appointed as vice president of facilities. Both began their roles on Oct. 1.

As chief financial officer, Lacer will oversee the financial and accounting operations of the University and is responsible for all fiscal services, including financial systems, reporting and controls, and fiscal policies and regulations. She will also ensure that the University has requisite financial resources, including cash management and borrowing agreements.

Lacer spent the previous 10 years at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, starting as director of finance before ultimately being appointed chief financial officer where she managed an annual budget that exceeded $500 million and financial administration of $940 million in assets, including the 3.2 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the busiest convention sites in the world.

“Rana’s diverse background in the finance industry, particularly with the LVCVA, brings a fresh and timely perspective to our executive team,” said Greg Gunderson, Ph.D., Park University president. “As we focus on growth, becoming a workplace of choice and creating more opportunities for students to graduate faster with less debt, her strong financial leadership will become essential to the execution of Park’s strategic vision for the future.”

Prior to her roles with the LVCVA, Lacer served as director of finance for the City of Lansing, Kan., for seven months following a five-year stint as director of finance for the City of Killeen, Texas.

Lacer, a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

Bode, who joined the University in August 2015 as controller and was promoted to the role of CFO in May 2016, will now oversee the University’s facilities and administrative operations across Park’s 42 campuses nationwide. As part of this, Bode will administer Park’s deferred maintenance and master plan, as well as construction of the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center on the University’s Parkville Campus. Groundbreaking for the Plaster Center, home of Park’s School of Business and the Park Global Warrior Center, is expected in spring 2020 on the east side of the University’s entrance.

Prior to joining Park, he spent nine years at Kansas City Kansas Community College, serving as vice president of student and administrative services, dean of financial and administrative services, and associate provost. In addition, he was controller at the University of Saint Mary (Leavenworth, Kan.) for five years. He also served as CFO at Demolition Interior Specialists, a turnkey demolition contractor based in Kansas City, Mo.

Bode retired from the U.S. Army in 1998 as lieutenant colonel with more than 21 years of service, including stints as the resource and budget manager at the Fort Leavenworth (Kan.) Simulation Center, assistant dean of resources at the U.S. Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.) and comptroller for the 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

Bode earned his Master of Business Administration from Troy (Ala.) University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.



— @ParkUniversity —

Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,172 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country. www.park.edu





