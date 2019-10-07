The Amendment by Melanie Moreland
How does an author follow this story up? How do you reengage a reader to fall in love with the man they loved to hate but changed in spite of himself?
A story three years in the making. The perfect blend of emotions to bring back the original character readers loved to hate. Can his redemption just as sweet? Turn the expected trope on it’s ear and have the heroine save the hero once again. Melanie Moreland is giving readers more of the couple they clambered for in The Amendment.
