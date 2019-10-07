The Amendment by Melanie Moreland

NYT and USA Today Bestselling Author Richard VanRyan has it all. When the unthinkable becomes reality and life may never again be the same?

A story three years in the making. The perfect blend of emotions to bring back the original character readers loved to hate. Can his redemption just as sweet?

An emotional, heartfelt story about rising from the ashes to fight for what you love. I finished it in one sitting.” — NYT Bestselling Author Mia Sheridan

NIAGARA FALLS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakaway bestseller, The Contract, followed the unlikely pairing of a horrible boss convincing his over-worked PA to enter into a fake relationship. Anger, contempt, and indifference were the only emotions he understood. Until he met Katy. Richard’s life changed and he finally believed he was worthy of being loved and therefore could love in return.How does an author follow this story up? How do you reengage a reader to fall in love with the man they loved to hate but changed in spite of himself?A story three years in the making. The perfect blend of emotions to bring back the original character readers loved to hate. Can his redemption just as sweet? Turn the expected trope on it’s ear and have the heroine save the hero once again. Melanie Moreland is giving readers more of the couple they clambered for in The Amendment.



