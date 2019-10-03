CHF Solutions To Exhibit at Upcoming Heart Failure Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) today announced that it will be exhibiting at two Heart Failure conferences during October:



Mount Sinai Advanced Innovations in Heart Failure

New York Academy of Medicine

New York City

October 10, 2019

For information or to attend, please visit: http://www.msadvanced.com/

MedStar Heart Failure Summit

Hyatt Regency, Bethesda

Bethesda, Md.

October 12, 2019

For information or to attend, please visit: https://medstar.cloud-cme.com/default.aspx?P=0&EID=5617

“We are excited to be participating in these two important conferences hosted by leading medical experts in heart failure,” said John Erb chairman and CEO. “Our participation and financial support further demonstrate our commitment to promoting high quality care for patients suffering from heart failure.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the company’s participation in heart failure conferences. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com



