On-Shelf Availability Solution Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

On-shelf availability is the term that is used to describe the availability of products, on shelf of a retail, for customers. Tools or technologies that are used to keep a track, analyze, and maintain record of inventories are considered under on-shelf availability solutions. These solutions mostly monitor and register out-of-stock, phantom inventory, and product voids. Retail and wholesalers are two main consumers of on-shelf availability solutions. Additionally, these solutions also assist in detecting potential threats and offer quick resolutions. The report on the on-shelf availability market suggests factors that can influence it.

Industrialization and the hike in sales number of consumer goods are major factors that are expected cast a positive impact on the worldwide market of on-shelf availability solutions. Increase in the world population underpins the surge in demand for consumer goods. Retailers understand the significance of real-time availability of products, as it aids in expanding the customer base. Alongside, warehouse in-charge also need to keep a continuous check on their stock availability to meet immediate supply requirements. These factors are increasing the adoption of on-shelf availability solutions in the retail and wholesale industry. Hence, the global market is likely to capitalize on these aforementioned requirements.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) are making major contribution in automation of the entire system. Reduction in time and elimination of manual error are major benefits of automation. Hence, the surge in productivity of these solutions due to technologies is likely to favor the market. On the downside, the market is likely to encounter certain challenges. Risk concerning accessing unauthorized data, dynamic environment, and high deployment cost of these solution are factors that are likely to retard the quick expansion of the market.

The study on the worldwide market of on-shelf availability solutions has been classified by type and application. On-premise and cloud are type segments of the market. The increase in demand for meeting rising demand quickly, consumer goods traders are adopting for cloud-based application that will increase the efficacy of solutions. Thus, the cloud segment is likely to gain considerable traction for the market. CPG manufacturers, retailers, online retailers, warehouses, and others are application segment of the market. The increase in demand for automation is triggering the adoption of on-shelf availability solutions across all end-users. Hence, the application segment is expected to win grounds for the market in coming years.

The market in North America is expected to surge owing to quick adoption of latest technologies. The Europe market is anticipated to register remarkable growth due to launch of innovations and hefty investment made in research and development. In the Asia Pacific region, rapid industrialization, effective promotion strategies, and high number of consumers can favor the regional market.

September 2019

Nepad, a leader in providing RFID retail solutions, revealed that its RFID inventory management platform, !D Cloud was selected by Outdoor Voices, an America-based clothing company.

