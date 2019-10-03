WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Mixed Reality Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023”.

Mixed reality (MR) is a technology that consolidates virtual and augmented reality visualization to give real interactive condition to the clients while watching movies or playing games. The global mixed reality market was valued at USD 258.69 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 47.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). North America has been foreseen to lead the Mixed Reality Market during 2019-2023, trailed by Europe. Mixed reality is gaining widespread recognition across business processes.

Key players

Microsoft Corporation (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Sony Corporation (Japan), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Facebook Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Magic Leap, Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), among others are some of the major players in the Global Mixed Reality Market.

Key drivers behind the market growth are high selection of blended reality items; dispatch of cutting-edge blended reality items in North America; rising interest of AR/VR head-mounted shows over the gaming, sports, media space; improvement of programming as equipment parts; evolution of hardware and software components for reality technologies; increase in internet connectivity; increasing adoption of MR in the architecture segment; the rising adoption of MR devices in the gaming and entertainment sector; and investments in hardware devices, platforms, and software ecosystems.

Various hardware and app developers are investing in developing MR compatible products. For instance, Zspace Inc., in Dec 2018, released a laptop that is aimed at educators, students, and healthcare providers. The laptop combines augmented and virtual reality through a mix of specialized 3D screen technology and lightweight glasses, making the mixed reality content more accessible. However, initial costs have been higher, thus making it difficult for consumers; but they are still relatively inexpensive for enterprises and medium businesses.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mixed Reality Market is segmented on the basis of its component, vertical, product, and regional demand. Based on its Component, the market is divided into Hardware and Software. On the basis of its Vertical, the market is divided into Military & Aerospace, Gaming & Entertainment, Education, Medical and Industrial Application. On the basis of its Product, the market is segmented into Smartphone/Tablet PC and Head-Up Display. Industrial application is expected to hold the highest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increased adoption of head-mounted displays, growing use of advanced reality technologies for employee training, and extensive R&D activities to launch new mixed reality products.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global mixed reality market is divided into global regions like Europe (UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, France), North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. North America, Asia and Australia is expected to grow at a much higher rate compared to the rest of the regions. North America is expected to lead the mixed reality market in terms of size due the significantly high adoption of mixed reality products in this region. Technological advancements and product launches by players in North America are likely to contribute to the growth of the mixed reality market.

Industry News:

The mixed reality market for software is expected to witness high growth owing to the strong R&D in this area. The head-mounted display (HMD) wireless segment and Engineering as an industry is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. The report also analyses the trends, challenges and opportunities in this market.

