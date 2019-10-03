Global Dry Yogurt Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Dry yogurt is made by dehydrating yogurt. Yogurt is a milk product that is obtained by the method of fermentation. The mixture is allowed to transform into a solid form. It is rich in calcium, protein, zinc, magnesium and folic acid. Yogurt, also known as curd is good for digestion. It is probiotic and contains bacteria. But these bacteria are beneficial for gut activity and hence improves digestion.

It treats an upset stomach. Yogurt improves immunity power. It fights against germs that cause diseases. It nourishes the skin. It works as an exfoliator and rejuvenates the skin by removing all dead cells from the skin. Potassium and Magnesium content in yogurt helps to control the blood pressure, and thereby it helps to maintain the heart-healthy. It also prevents vaginal infection. It kills the yeast.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Glanbia Nutritionals

Armor Protéines

Epi Ingredients

Almil AG

Kerry Inc.

Ace International LLP

Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc.

PreGel America, Inc.

Dr. Suwelack

C.P. Ingredients Ltd.

Prolactal GmbH

Bempresa Ltd.

Market Segmentation of Dry Yogurt

As it is not possible to carry yogurt in its natural semi-liquid form everywhere, nor is it possible to preserve the same for a longer period as it is perishable. Thus, it is dehydrated and available in various segments. The Global Dry Yogurt market can be divided into segments such as Product Type and Distribution Channel. The product segment can be categorized into skimmed dry yogurt, semi-skimmed dry yogurt, and whole dry yogurt. Dry yogurt is also available in powdered form, and it is commonly used while preparing snacks or bakery products. It is also used in cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc. The distribution channel can be segmented into online and offline mode, i.e., Traditional Retail such as Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Diary stores, and Online E-commerce Retail websites.

Market Concentration

Yogurt contains less fat and calories. It strengthens the bones. It can always be mixed with various vegetables, fruits, or seeds to improve or enhance its nutritional content. It can reduce the effect of cholesterol and cardiovascular problems. As it is rich in calcium, it prevents osteoporosis. Above all benefits, Yogurt as is a generic food product that is available everywhere and also consumed by almost everyone, but dry yogurt market is spread in major developed regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Key countries include United States, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Italy, UK, France, Brazil, GCC Countries, Egypt, China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, India, Japan, and Korea.

Market Size

Dry yogurt is rich in vitamins and mineral; it is used as a daily diet supplement. It is also used as a substitute for milk for those who do not prefer milk. There can be novel uses of Dry Yogurt. Thus, as per reports, it is anticipated that the Skimmed Milk Industry is going to be fiercely competitive in 2019. According to market, the global yogurt market accounted about 210 million USD in 2018, and it is expected that the dry yogurt market will reach 384 million USD by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8% between the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

