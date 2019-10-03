Data Bus Cable Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

With technology expanding its horizon every day, the industry is expected to grow at phenomenal speeds. Communication between devices has always been a major challenge for most companies. But with the invention of data bus cables, the industry has been flourishing every year.

The data bus cable represents a massive industry in itself, and with the advancements in the technology, an increasing number of people have been completely dependent on the wire to transfer crucial information between the devices. But the advantages do not end here. The cable finds its applications for charging the devices and hence is preferred as a major transformation among industries.

The global data bus cable market hit a major mark in the year 2018 and has been expanding rapidly since then. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent for the forecasted period. By the year 205, the industry is expected to cross a significant milestone.

Market Segmentation

There is a slew of factors the effect the growth prospects of the industry. The industry can be segmented into several segments, with each segment playing a significant role. Some of the major segments that play a critical role in the expansion of the global data bus cable industry are component, application, and the protocol.

Based on the type of component, the industry can be segmented as micro couplers, cables, accessories, and connectors. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry can be divided into marine, automotive, commercial aviation, and military aviation. Each segment comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Furthermore, based on protocol, the industry can be segmented into ARNIC 429/629, MIL-STD-1553, CAN, AFDC/ARNIC 664, and TTP.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect growth prospects. The extensive use of data bus cable for both industrial as well as military prospects has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in the next few years.

On the other hand, the introduction or improvisation of existing protocols has been a major challenge for the industry. The cables are used extensively by cables located deep in the seas. With new technologies popping in every few years, the data cables need an extensive makeover. This has been a major challenge for companies working in the data bus cable industry.

Major Geographies

The data bus industry is characterized by several factors and has a global presence. The industry has the lion share in the Asia Pacific region with China leading the race. The industry is quite prevalent in North America and Europe too. But with the emergence of new technologies, the industry has been facing some severe challenges.

Key Players

Several players in the domain characterize the data bus industry. Some of the most notable names in the industry are Alpha Wire, Belden, KOEDI CABLE, Collins Aerospace, and several others. These companies have been in the industry for long enough and know the market inside out. Their global presence has helped them in the widespread adoption of data bus cable. But as new technologies continue to emerge; these companies may face a severe challenge.

