Artificial Sweetner 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report

Artificial Sweetner Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview



Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes, which have a sweet taste and are produced synthetically. As of now they are used as a sugar alternative since they contain low calories, and help maintain low blood sugar levels. They are widely used in processed foods such as powdered drink mixes, candies, jams & jellies, baked goods, dairy products, and other similar food & beverages to maintain the taste and simultaneously make it healthier. Major artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, and sodium benzoate. Aspartame is widely used as a table top sweetener in the market. It is around 200 times sweeter than ordinary sugar and is used in low calorie desserts, sugar-free chewing gums, cereals, tea, coffee, yogurt, milk formulations, etc.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Roquette

Ajinomoto

JK Sucralose

McNeil Nutritionals

NutraSweet Property Holdings

Hermes Sweeteners

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO

PureCircle

Sunwin Stevia International

Zydus Wellness

Due to the rising awareness and health consciousness among people, the demand for low calorie sugar alternatives and sugar-free products are increasing, which boost the market growth. Hence, food processing companies produce low calorie and sugar-free alternatives as their major products, which in turn helps stimulate the market growth. However, the long-term usage of these can trigger diabetes as it can interrupt with the body's ability to regulate blood sugar,

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

