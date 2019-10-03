Global Ultrafiltration Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ultrafiltration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.9%.



Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Polymeric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$91.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Polymeric will reach a market size of US$97.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$412.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Hydranautics (USA)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Inge GmbH (Germany)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

M Company (Canada)

Markel Corporation (USA)

Membranium (Russia)

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH (Germany)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Pentair PLC (United Kingdom)

Polymem (France)

Scinor Water America, LLC. (USA)

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (USA)

Synder Filtration (USA)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Veolia Environnement SA (France)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ultrafiltration: An Outlook

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Growing Need for Clean and Pure Water Fuels Ultrafiltration Market

Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Membranes in Food & Beverages, and Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Ultrafiltration Membrane Modules Market - Major Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultrafiltration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Polymeric (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Hollow Fiber (Module) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Novel Membrane Technology Cleans Water at Faster Rate

ZeeWeed Ultrafiltration Membranes - An Innovative Technology to Treat Wastewater Plant

Purification of Bore And Industrial Waste Water by Pilot Plant

Energy Reduction by Ultrabright X-rays Technology for Desalination

Demand on Rise for Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology for Clean Water

Cellulose Membrane Evolves as an Eco-Friend Technology for Clean Wastewater

Thermally Infused Phase Separation Emerges As a New Technology for Industrial and Drinking Water

PVDF Ultrafiltration Membrane (UF) Technology for Water Treatment

Treatment of Industrial Waste Water by Smart Filter Coating Technology

Advancements in Ultrafiltration for Pharma Wastewater Treatment - An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Ultrafiltration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Polymeric (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hollow Fiber (Module) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Ultrafiltration Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Polymeric (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hollow Fiber (Module) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5cyn9

