Data Privacy Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

The global market of data privacy software is witnessing continuous growth. Data privacy refers to the branch of data security that deals with the proper handling of important data. The data privacy software governs how the data is collected, shared, as well as used.

The growing cases of data breaches and unauthorized use of data are accelerating the demand for the data privacy software across the globe. The data privacy software is used sensitive data in such a way that it meets the set compliance standards and regulations. It helps in the creation of data delivery workflows to meet the compliance requirements. Different enterprises use the software for automating the data processes and ensuring compliance with reduced manual work. The global data privacy software market is estimated to witness growth by a significant CAGR by the year 2024.

Market Analysis of Data Privacy Software

The evolution of several data privacy regulations is a key market driver of data privacy software across the globe. The exponential growth in the number of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and unauthorized use of data also boosts the growth of the global market. The increasing awareness about data privacy further fuels market growth.

Market Segmentation of Data Privacy Software

The global market of data privacy software is segmented based on deployment type, application, and region.

Depending on the deployment type, the global market includes web-based deployment and cloud-based deployment. The cloud-based deployment is expected to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud technology.

Based on the application, the global data privacy software market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Regional Segmentation of Data Privacy Software

The global market consists of several prominent regions across the globe. The global market of data privacy software is segregated into the Europe region, the Middle East and Africa region, Asia Pacific region, and America region.

The regional market of Europe consists of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Russia, and Italy. The main contributors of the Middle East and Africa region are Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries. The Asia Pacific region includes Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Australia. The Americas region consists of Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States.

Market Players of Data Privacy Software

The leading players of the global data privacy software are Varonis GDPR Patterns, DataGrail, BlackFog, Evidon Universal Consent Platform, Egnyte, and WireWheel. Other significant players in the global market are Spearline Data Protection, Aptible, Box Zones, OneTrust, DPOrganizer, Accellion, SAI360, and BigID.

Top Industry News

The emergence of more and more laws related to data privacy is increasing the demand for data privacy software. This creates an opportunity for market players across the globe. The collaborations and partnerships among the leading players in the industry are expected to accelerate market growth. The top players are adopting the innovation in the technology to deliver enhanced data privacy software to the users in the coming years.

