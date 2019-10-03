Supercomputing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Supercomputing Market

A supercomputer can conduct high-level processing at a faster rate when compared to a conventional computer. Supercomputers comprise multiple processors, which enable faster circuit switching. This facilitates an operator to access a huge amount of data and allows efficient and rapid data processing. Supercomputing refers to the processing of highly complex or data-laden problems utilizing the robust compute resources of numerous computer systems working in parallel. The supercomputing market is expected to register an exponential growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing utilization of cloud technology is one of the most substantial trends witnessed by the organizations operating in the supercomputing industry. With the rising workload, supercomputing centres are adopting parallel computing and cloud-based applications that can run on the cloud as they do not require particular architecture. With growing requirements for complex applications, the demand for cloud computing will consequently improve. Government organizations are considered as the highest revenue generating end-user segments and are expected to rule the overall market. Efficiency and scalability of supercomputers and the applications supported by them may fuel the market growth.

However, the factors like high initial setup cost, high maintenance cost, lack of expertise, and complexity of the supercomputing system procedures may impede the growth of the supercomputing market. Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power and efficient resources is expected to drive the supercomputing market growth. Development of highly complicated systems that deal with complex chemical, physical, and environmental issues need advanced and efficient resources. Supercomputing is an efficient way to solve complex problems that would otherwise require years. The requirements for higher processing power rises as the problems get complicated.

Market segmentation

The global supercomputing market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on type, the supercomputing market can be segmented into vector processing supercomputers and parallel processing supercomputers. Parallel processing is an advanced computing standard that allows to process or execute several instructions at the same time on the basis of priority. Parallel processing employs efficient job scheduling algorithms to execute multiple instructions in parallel. The parallel processing technology has numerous applications in major industry verticals, and hence this segment is expected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of end-user applications, the supercomputing market can be segmented into government entities, commercial businesses, and research organizations.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-pacific market is expected to register a substantial growth rate. Due to the growing trend of extracting, accessing and processing huge amounts of data at faster rates and expanding applications in several fields, such as defence research, weather forecasting, and medical applications, numerous countries across the region are investing in the research and development of supercomputers. India, China, and Japan are the main countries contributing to the research and development of supercomputers. North America is expected to account for a substantial market owing to the increased availability of advanced infrastructure and increased demand for efficient supercomputing applications by major industry verticals.

Important Facts

Countries across the world are focusing on promoting the use of supercomputers. The US and China are the leading founders of most of the supercomputers, as these countries are involved in advanced R&D activities and product innovations. China is attempting to develop the most efficient and advanced supercomputers in the world, which has led to the development of Sunway TaihuLight, Tianhe-2A, & PAI-System. Indian markets also gaining momentum with increased investments from the governmental and scientific organizations toward supercomputer infrastructure.

