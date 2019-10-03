Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry, Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Forecasts 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Air cargo and freight is a segment that is fast becoming important among various flight operators who are willing to extend the better experience to their customers. Airfreight can be defined as goods imported by a freight forwarding company. Whereas, air cargo is bulk cargo that operators add to domestic cargo of an airplane. The logistics system that supports these segments is known as air cargo and freight logistics. With growing number of fliers and increasing transportation the global market for air cargo and freight logistics can witness strong growth.

The global air cargo and freight logistics market is expected to make a substantial profit from various tie-ups that are taking place between various operators and logistics support providers. This is to develop better supply chain by having storage capability, efficient freight forwarding, and customs clearances. Increase in manufacturing export, high integration of advanced technologies, and better performance of the e-commerce sector can act as strong tailwinds for the global market.

On the other hand, various headwinds can prohibit global air cargo and freight logistics market from having its expected growth rate in the coming years. Among these factors, economic slump can play a crucial role. This has triggered a plummet in the global trade volumes, adversely impacted various economic activity, and customer confidence is waning, which can ensure further decline for the global air cargo and freight logistics market. But advents in various software, which has given rise to precision can strengthen the market growth.

Key Players

Bollore Group SDV

Cathay Pacific Airlines

CEVA Logistics

China Airlines

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Expeditors International

FedExoration

Korean Airlines

Kuehne + Nagel International

Deutsche Lufthansa

Segmentation:

A close study of the global air cargo and freight logistics market reveals segmentations that carry factorial details and various data that have been gathered by data analysts to ensure an enriched analysis of the market in the coming years. These segments are type and application.

By type, the study of the global market for air cargo and freight logistics includes domestic and international.

By application, the report of the market for air cargo and freight logistics contains food, industrial materials, equipment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for air cargo and freight logistics includes five regions to facilitate a region-specific understanding. These regions include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe where the growth would be substantial and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America, where moderate growth would earn revenues. The rising number of fliers, better tourism campaigns, pricing strategy, ability to curb time, and others are expected to impact the market substantially. In the MEA, Africa may witness sluggish growth due to various poor economies.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Japanese logistics titan Nippon Express announced their intention to acquire 22% stakes in Future Supply Chain Solutions or FSC from India. The endeavor is to explore growth prospects growth in India’s 3PL and express logistics industry. Nippon Express is taking India as a core market using which they can inflate their market profit. Their presence in the international flight sector of India is substantial, and now they want to gain more from the domestic sector.

