Mobile E-Commerce Software 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Retail e-commerce market deals majorly in FMCG industry that covers food, clothing, electrical appliances, electronics, medicines, groceries, and cosmetics. Some other applications of e-commerce are e-tickets & boarding pass purchases, digital content purchase and delivery, mobile banking, location-based services, mobile marketing, coupons, contactless payments, and in-app payments. Mobile phones and PC terminals are used to make trading online in the world. Trading is expected to increase dramatically during the forecast period of 2015-2025.



Mobile e-commerce (or m-commerce) helps companies who are selling and buying goods and services online by providing better experiences to consumers who prefer to shop through their mobile phones. By creating their custom mobile apps that are personalized, e-commerce companies cater to the needs of their consumers.

E-commerce refers to selling or buying of goods and services or transfer of funds or data over the internet. The business transactions occur in any of the following models:

Consumer-to-business, business-to-business, business-to-consumer, or consumer-to-consumer.

E-commerce has some major advantages. There are a variety of payment options such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Visa checkout, and Amazon Pay. Stores can sell products in both online and offline modes using various online channels such as Amazon, eBay, B2B, and Facebook for highest growth potential and better experience for the customers.

Mobile E-commerce has some disadvantages as well. They are easy price-comparison, complex search engine algorithms, understanding and obeying various tax laws and other countries laws, and compatibility with various payment options which could hamper the growth in certain areas.

Market Segmentation

The Mobile e-commerce market can be segmented based on type, application, and region.

Market segment based on web hosting environment type are:

Cloud-based: Demand-based computer resources like data storage and computing power are provided in the segment. These resources are spread across the globe and they are not owned by the user. The resources are accessed with the help of the internet. This arrangement works quite affordable as the user will borrow resources that are not used the other user like borrowing for some time.

Web-based (Or On-premise): Resources such as data storage or computing power are owned by the user. They are not scattered across the globe. This arrangement is quite costly as the user has to own them by paying a hefty amount.

Market segment based on applications:

Large enterprises: They have 5000 or more employees, or their turnover is greater than 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros total in the balance sheet.

Small business: They are privately owned corporations, with single or many proprietors. The number of employees is also less and their annual revenue is less than a midsize business.

Midsize enterprise: They have 100 to 1000 employees or their annual revenue is between US$50 million to US$1 billion.

Regional Analysis

The mobile e-commerce market is segmented based on many regions. They are North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. The Asia-Pacific is expected to increase its market share in the e-commerce software market in the years to come, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially the USA will stay dominant in the market in the future. It has the strength to rule the market as well. Europe is still playing and will play a major role in the market.

Industry news

Many major developments are going to happen in the festive seasons to come. E-commerce companies are going to need more delivery staff during festivals and holiday seasons as more people are buying products online during these days. Based on the regions and target audience, online stores like Amazon offer discount. Mobile marketers have also joined the bandwagon as many companies have reported around 20% to 40% growth in app usage.

