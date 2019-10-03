Nutricosmetics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Nutricosmetics Market

October 3, 2019

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Nutricosmetics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Nutricosmetics Market

Nutricosmetics are a segment of the cosmetic industry that is defined as a nutritional supplement that supports the structure and function of the skin. Many micronutrients present in the Nutricosmetics have this effect on the skin. Vitamin C is also a well-established anti-oxidant effect that tries to reduce the impact of radicals in the skin. The Nutricosmetics are cosmetics that have bioactive ingredients in them that usually have medical benefits.

Nutricosmetics are the products that have both therapeutic and cosmetic effects and are intended in having a beneficiary effect on the health of the skin and the beauty of the skin. The Nutricosmetics are applied like any other cosmetics, and they are applied primarily as creams or lotions. The Nutricosmetics contain active ingredients that affect skin cell function.

Segmentation of the Global Nutricosmetics Market

The Global Nutricosmetics Market is mainly segmented into,

Vitamins

Vitamins are a form of the organic molecules that are important micronutrients that every organism requires in appropriate quantities for the functioning of its metabolism in a proper way. Not all the essential nutrients can be synthesized in the organisms. Hence the Vitamins must be obtained through the diet and other procedures.

Carotenoids

The Carotenoids a class of pigments that are mainly yellow, orange, or red fat-soluble. These Carotenoids include carotene that gives color to the parts of the plant that include ripe tomatoes and autumn leaves.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The Omega−3 fatty acids or also known as the n−3 fatty acids are the polyunsaturated fatty acids that have been characterized in the presence of a double bond in their chemical structure.

Collagen Peptides

The Collagen Peptides are the small bioactive peptides that are obtained by the enzymatical hydrolysis of collagens.

Based on application, the Nutricosmetics market includes oral care, hair care, nail care, and skincare. Skin Care has been the most dominant segment of the Nutricosmetics market. The Skin Care Nutricosmetics products are used for sun protection, skin brightening, increasing skin firmness, cellulite reduction, and controlling the signs of aging.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Nutricosmetics Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Nutricosmetics Market includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

The Global Market size of Nutricosmetics is expected to proliferate as compared to 2017 with an impressive CAGR. Nutricosmetics Market is expected to reach its expected value by its forecasted period in the year 2025.

The growth in demand for cosmetics of the Nutricosmetics is increasing as these are Cosmetics with natural additives. The growth in concern for healthy aging and change in the perceptions beauty & trends are the primary factors for the growth of the Nutricosmetics Market.



